LSU pulls off miracle win over Ole Miss after epic late-game collapse

No. 13 LSU stunned No. 9 Ole Miss with dramatic game-tying and then game-winning touchdowns for a 29-26 overtime win on Saturday. The win re-affirmed LSU’s continued dominance over its SEC rival at home, extending a decade and a half long streak.

Ole Miss had not won a game in Death Valley since 2008, and it has also not won back-to-back games in the rivalry since 2008-09. Both of those streaks will continue after Saturday.

Ole Miss was one play away from ending those streaks and earning a huge win to bolster its CFP resume.

In the final minute of the fourth quarter, LSU trailed by seven, facing 4th down from the Ole Miss 23 yard line. Ole Miss had over a 94% chance to win at that point, per ESPN calculations. But then LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw a 23 yard touchdown pass to Aaron Anderson to tie the game.

Then in overtime, Ole Miss only managed a field goal, but LSU answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy to end it.

LSU caught a few breaks throughout the game to keep its chances alive.

LSU recovered a fumble just before half time to steal a late field goal, which kept the deficit at just four at halftime. Ole Miss running back Henry Parish turned the ball over when his team was simply trying to run out the clock.

But LSU could not capitalize on a similar situation in the fourth quarter. After a strip-sack fumble of Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, LSU kicker Damian Ramos missed wide right from 46 yards out.

Then, with Ole Miss up just four, LSU held the Rebels to a field goal on the ensuing drive to keep it a one-possession game. LSU needed a touchdown to tie. LSU responded with the game-tying score in the very next drive.

Nusseimer finished with game with three touchdown passes and 337 passing yards after starting the game with two interceptions.

Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart passed for 284 yards with one touchdown and one interception as wide receivers Cayden Lee and Tre Harris led the way with over 100 receiving yards each.

LSU came into the game off a four-game winning streak, but two of those wins were against weaker teams in UCLA and South Alabama

LSU coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin are the only active coaches in the conference with 100 career FBS wins. Kiffin has earned 39 of those wins since coming to Mississippi. Kiffin would have become the fastest to 40 wins in Ole Miss program history if his team held on Saturday.

But it wasn’t meant to be.

