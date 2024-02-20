LSU running back Trey Holly breaks silence since attempted murder charge: ‘I am 100% innocent’

LSU running back Trey Holly is speaking out since being charged with second-degree murder following a shooting at his apartment on Feb. 9 in Union Parish, Louisiana.

Holly turned himself in to police and is one of three suspects arrested in the shooting of a woman, who was hit three times, while a man was also shot in the leg. Three shooters fired multiple rounds after an earlier altercation at the apartment complex, per The Advocate.

Holly was also charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon, per ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Holly took to Facebook to say he is “100% innocent” despite the charges.

“As you guys know I was recently arrested on 3 felony charges,” he wrote. “I have been falsely identified, accused, and arrested. I am 100% innocent and the people that know me know this is not my character at all. I was not involved in the incident at all.

LSU RUNNING BACK TREY HOLLY IN CUSTODY ON ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE

“I was at home which is where the incident took place. I turned myself in because I was notified of an arrest warrant and I wanted to fully cooperate. Due to this being an ongoing investigation I cannot give many details.

“To my fans I’m sorry for the confusion but you guys know this is not me at all. I will come back better than ever and I look forward to proving my innocence. To the REAL ONES thank you guys for standing beside me through this tough time, I got this and my story will be told one day and it will be LEGENDARY.”

LSU released a statement on the matter of Holly, saying that he was suspended indefinitely while the legal process played out.

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish,” the LSU statement read. “This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment,” the school said.

Holly played just three games in his freshman season in 2023, picking up 110 rush yards on 11 carries, which includes a 67-yard touchdown on Oct. 21 against Army. He had 91 yards in that game, leading to an SEC Freshman of the Week nod.

A Louisiana native, Holly was the No. 4-ranked running back in the nation after breaking the state’s rushing record.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Holly was being held on $512,000 bail, per ESPN.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.