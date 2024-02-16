LSU running back Trey Holly in custody on attempted murder charge

LSU running back Trey Holly turned himself in to police Thursday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Holly was one of three suspects arrested in a Feb. 9 shooting at an apartment complex in Union Parish, La.

Holly has also been charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon, according to ESPN.

Holly has been “suspended indefinitely” from the team, LSU said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish. This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment,” the school said.

The Advocate says a woman was in critical condition after being shot three times. A man was also shot in the leg. Three shooters fired multiple rounds after earlier altercations at the complex.

Holly appeared in three games for the Tigers this year and was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his 91-yard performance against Army Oct. 21. Most of that yardage came on a 67-yard touchdown.

Coming out of high school last year, he was the No. 4-ranked running back in the nation after breaking Louisiana’s all-time rushing record.

Holly played five years in high school, making his varsity team as an eighth grader.

He is being held on $512,000 bail, according to ESPN.

