LSU star Flau’jae Johnson’s brother arrested after skirmish during SEC title game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

In the midst of the chaotic moments between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the LSU Tigers at the end of the SEC Women’s Tournament Championship on Sunday, Flau’jae Johnson’s brother was seen hopping out of the stands and joining the fray on the court.

Trayron Milton, 24, was arrested and charged in the incident. The Greenville, South Carolina, Police Department slapped him with assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Milton allegedly pushed an SEC employee and stepped on her shoulders to get down to the court, police said. Video of the incident showed Milton make contact with South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso before he was led away by authorities.

Cardoso pushed Johnson to the floor, which led to Milton getting onto the court. The 6-foot-7 center was then ejected for fighting and will miss the team’s first NCAA Tournament game later this month.

Cardoso apologized for her involvement in the skirmish, which caused a 19-minute delay.

NFL GREAT SHANNON SHARPE SCOLDS LSU’S KIM MULKEY AFTER SOUTH CAROLINA FIGHT: ‘YOU’VE GOT TO BE BETTER’

“I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game,” she wrote on X. “My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

South Carolina won the game 79-72 to win the SEC Championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.