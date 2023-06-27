LSU star Olivia Dunne posts patriotic TikTok with troops at NASCAR event: ‘My pronouns are U-S-A’

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne showed her patriotism over the weekend when NASCAR welcomed the popular TikTok influencer to the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday.

Dunne, who has over 7.5 million followers on TikTok, posted a video with two U.S. Army members during the NASCAR Cup Series race.

The video, which has received nearly 250k likes, featured the popular TikTok sound: “My pronouns are U-S-A.”

Dunne is among the college athletes with the highest NIL valuations, according to On3 Sports, and recently she added Sports Illustrated to the list after shooting with the magazine in January for its swimsuit edition.

“Being a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is a dream come true,” Dunne said in a video posted to the publication’s Instagram page back in April. “There’s a lot of young girls who look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated. So, both of our brands, I think, align because we both want to inspire the younger generation.”

Dunne’s appearance at the Nashville Superspeedway was welcomed by NASCAR. The organization posted a picture of Dunne posing with Chase Elliott to its Instagram page.

“Thanks for stopping by,” Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Dunne’s trip to Nashville followed her appearance at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska last week where she showed up to support her fellow Tigers in their double-elimination round against Wake Forest.

Fans in attendance captured the crowds surrounding Dunne. She was also seen signing autographs.