LSU star Olivia Dunne undecided about gymnastics future: ‘Stay tuned’

Olivia Dunne is just a few months removed from winning a national championship.

She has the opportunity to end her college gymnastics career, and her time in the sport as a whole, on a high note.

The 21-year-old Westwood, New Jersey, native is also now in WAG territory, as she dates Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom pitcher Paul Skenes.

Dunne, of course, is a star herself, boasting millions of followers on TikTok and raking in cash through NIL and other endorsement deals.

She has got it all going for her, but, with one more year of NCAA eligibility, a comeback is possible.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Dunne said she is still undecided.

“I’m still weighing out my options. I definitely see pros and cons in both staying at LSU and leaving, but stay tuned,” she says.

Dunne had eight floor routines this past season, matching her career-best of 9.9 twice. She also helped LSU to an SEC title with her performance on the uneven bars.

Perhaps the fact that the LSU campus allows dogs is playing a role in her decision. Dunne is the owner of a beautiful retriever, Roux, who just turned a year old over the weekend.

Dunne and her pup are featured in a docuseries powered by Putrina’s Pro Plan, alongside Michael Phelps, Lolo Jones and Erin Andrews, to highlight how their dogs keep them level-headed and healthy throughout their active lifestyles.

“Roux was a little puppy when they reached out, and I was like ‘this is a match made in heaven.’ Our values align, and it was perfect,” Dunne said.

“Athletes are humans, we love our dogs, and the relationships between human and dog is such a special bond – that can’t be replicated, and Pro Plan Sport fuels your dog the right way,” Dunne added. “And I think that’s the main takeaway.”

It is not just Dunne who loves Roux, though.

“My whole team loves her so much,” Dunne said, which certainly is a good recruiting tactic.

It remains to be seen what Dunne’s gymnastics future will be, but no matter what she decides, Roux will be by her side.

