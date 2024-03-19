LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey ‘ejected’ during Savannah Bananas game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

LSU Tigers women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey did more than just throw out the first pitch at the Savannah Bananas game in Baton Rouge over the weekend.

She got ejected. At least in the Bananas’ way.

Mulkey, who is looking forward to making another national title run with her Tigers as No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, threw out a great first pitch. However, the umpire called it a ball instead of a strike.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

And as we’ve seen on the court, Mulkey can get animated.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

As the Bananas’ catcher congratulated Mulkey on a nice throw, she was focused on yelling at the umpire. Things got more heated when she started kicking dirt his way, and pointed at home plate to show where her first pitch crossed.

The umpire had enough and tossed her from the game. The crowd was cheering for Mulkey, who continued to give the umpire a piece of her mind.

But everything changed when Mulkey and the umpire got face-to-face. The umpire grabbed Mulkey’s arm and raised it like a wrestler winning a match to show the crowd that it was all a skit, which is what Bananas baseball is all about.

It’s good for Mulkey to blow off some steam before getting down to business in the NCAA Tournament.

Things did not go how LSU wanted in the SEC Tournament, where they fell to the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in the final. It also got heated for real at the end of the game, when South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso shoved LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson, starting a skirmish that ended up with Johnson’s brother being arrested for entering the court.

The Tigers will take on No. 14 Rice in the first round of the tournament on Friday in Albany, New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LSU is in the same bracket as No. 1 Iowa, the team they met in the final last year. There is a chance they meet in the Elite Eight if they win their first three games in the tournament.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.