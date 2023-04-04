LSU’s Angel Reese gets support from Stephen A. Smith after laughing off Jill Biden suggestion

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith appeared to side with LSU star Angel Reese after the women’s basketball champion called first lady Jill Biden’s potential request to have Iowa also visit the White House after the national championship “A JOKE.”

Reese fired off the tweet Monday night as the sports world continued to have a fiery debate over her celebrations aimed at Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. But the 2023 tournament’s Most Outstanding Player found support from Smith with her opinion.

“Hey @Reese10Angel, I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct,” Smith tweeted. “That is a bad suggestion. Runner-ups don’t get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel.”

Biden talked about the possibility of hosting the Hawkeyes while she was in Denver on Monday.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Sports fans were quick to point out it doesn’t work like that and the honor of a White House celebration should be reserved for the champions and not the runners-up.

Reese garnered national attention with her competitive fire after the win over Iowa. She gave Clark a taste of her own medicine at the end of the game.