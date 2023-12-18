LSU’s Kim Mulkey explodes on ref, ejected during team’s blowout victory

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey was around long enough to see the No. 7 Tigers finish off Northwestern State on Sunday as she was ejected while the team was up 39 points.

Mulkey was upset about a charge called on Aneesah Morrow. The coach got into a tiff with referee Timothy Greene, and she was given two technical fouls and an ejection.

“He did the right thing,” Mulkey said after the intense moment. “I think I helped him. I said, ‘I’m not leaving you. You better toss me.’ He had no choice. I appreciate officials that know what you’re trying to do out there. I don’t appreciate bad calls, but that’s part of coaching.”

Angel Reese was among the LSU personnel who had to hold Mulkey back. There were less than 5 minutes remaining in the game.

The Tigers won the game 81-36 for their 11th straight win. Reese finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Morrow added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

“Having teammates around me that encourage me, and we encourage each other; it makes us unstoppable,” Reese said. “They can’t guard all of us.”

LSU started the game on an 11-0 run. Northwestern State began to claw its way back into the game in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 15 points, but LSU got back on track and closed the quarter with a 60-26 lead.

“We had a game plan, and we wanted to slow a tremendously fast team down,” Northwestern State coach Anna Nimitz said. “We wanted to make it an ugly game, and I would think the crowd said we made it kind of ugly.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

