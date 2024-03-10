LSU’s Last-Tear Poa stretchered off court after scary injury, set to miss SEC title game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

LSU women’s basketball lost a key player in its pursuit of an SEC Tournament Championship on Saturday.

Last-Tear Poa suffered a concussion in the team’s 75-67 victory over Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Poa hit her head hard on the floor while trying to take a charge. She was stretchered off the court and taken to a hospital as LSU won the game.

Poa was released from the hospital overnight, but LSU said she wouldn’t be at the arena for the team’s championship game against undefeated South Carolina.

“The kid took quite a lick on the back of her head,” LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said Saturday night. “I did not see it. I saw it on the film just a minute ago, and I wouldn’t even look at it.”

At the time of the injury, Mulkey said Poa seemed “unresponsive.”

“She could squeeze your hand, lightly,” she said. “She’d tell you she could feel her legs, but she really couldn’t articulate good enough for you not to be afraid.”

Poa, who is from Australia, started 10 of the 32 games she’s appeared in for the Tigers this season. She’s averaging 5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

LSU is likely to be in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament regardless of the result against the Gamecocks on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

