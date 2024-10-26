LSU’s Livvy Dunne praises ‘misunderstood’ Tigers alum Angel Reese

LSU produces superstars – “Pistol” Pete Maravich, Shaquille O’Neal, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers, just to name a few.

We also can add Angel Reese and Livvy Dunne to that list, who have befriended each other in the past.

Reese and Dunne participated in a Sports Illustrated shoot together to promote LSU women’s athletics, and the two had rather successful seasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reese and the Tigers couldn’t defend the national championship, losing to Iowa in the Elite Eight. Dunne, however, won a title with the gymnastics team.

Now, Reese is a WNBA star, but she has come across lots of haters ever since she taunted Caitlin Clark roughly a year and a half ago.

In the closing seconds of their 2023 national championship match, Reese hit Clark with a “you can’t see me” celebration, and then pointed to her ring finger.

Their rivalry, albeit cooled off by both of them, still exists in the eyes of fans, although fans of Clark certainly make their feelings for Reese known.

LIVVY DUNNE REFLECTS ON ‘FULL-CIRCLE MOMENT’ SEEING BOYFRIEND PAUL SKENES PITCH AGAINST YANKEES

Dunne, though, came to Reese’s defense.

“I think Angel is misunderstood. That’s the best way to describe it. I think she’s a great person. Every conversation I’ve ever had with her has been great,” Dunne said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Nonetheless, Reese, along with Clark, was one of two rookies to be named an All-Star. She herself had a record-setting rookie campaign, as her 15 straight double-doubles are now an all-time WNBA record. She also had the most rebounds in a single season, but when she got hurt, A’ja Wilson swiped that title.

“I think she’s extremely talented. I’ve enjoyed watching her, I love the things she stands for and bringing eyes to women’s athletics. I think she’s been dominant, and I can’t wait to watch her career unfold even more,” Dunne said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese’s Chicago Sky failed to make the WNBA playoffs despite her averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.