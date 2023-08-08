LSU’s Olivia Dunne hopes to ‘survive’ preseason workouts ahead of senior year

Olivia Dunne is back in the gym and is revving up for her senior season at LSU – or at least she’s trying.

Dunne posted a video on her TikTok account on Monday showing herself on the bars and working on her flexibility months before the NCAA Gymnastics season kicks back up.

“I will survive pre-szn. I will survive pre-szn. I will survive pre-szn,” she screen-capped the clip. In the caption, she said that preseason conditioning was “no joke.”

Between gallivanting in Italy, the Jersey Shore and New York City, Dunne posted an emotional clip on her TikTok account last week showing her journey as a young gymnast to one of the leaders on the LSU squad.

“I can’t believe this is my last year ever,” she captioned the clip.

One fan asked Dunne if she was going to go out for the Olympics, and she said no.

“My body hurts,” she wrote.

Dunne’s LSU team finished in fourth place in the NCAA Championships earlier this year. As Dunne’s popularity soared, she picked up a few more name, image and likeness endorsements. She became a model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and established Livvy Fund to help female student-athletes at LSU.

“I know it’s coming to an end, so I’m trying to take in every single last memory I can, but I’m also excited to see what the future holds,” she told Elle.com last month.