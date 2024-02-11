Lucas Glover withdraws from Phoenix Open for bizarre reason

Lucas Glover may have been competing for a WM Phoenix Open title over the weekend as the fan-favorite tournament – but we’ll never know after a major misread.

Glover was set to participate in the tournament’s first round on Thursday, but he was forced to withdraw from the event entirely because he missed his tee time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He told the Golf Channel that he had misread a text with his tee time. He was set to tee off at 8:26 a.m. local time and was in his hotel room when a Phoenix Open official called to say he had one minute before he could tee off.

“I’m kicking myself but laughing at myself at the same time,” Glover said.

Ryo Hisatsune replaced Glover in the field.

TOM BRADY OFFERS SIMPLE EXPLANATION FOR ERRANT TEE SHOT AT PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

The 44-year-old South Carolinian would have been competing for his seventh PGA Tour victory but instead will have to watch the rest of the tournament from his couch.

Glover finished tied for 39th in last year’s event. He was 3-under par along with Max Homa and Sahith Theegala. Scottie Scheffler won the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has a major championship under his belt, however. He won the U.S. Open in 2009, beating out Ricky Barnes, David Duval and Phil Mickelson by two strokes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.