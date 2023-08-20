Luis Ur?as of Red Sox crushes grand slams in consecutive plate appearances

The New York Yankees limped into this weekend’s series against the rival Boston Red Sox on a five-game losing streak, and they sit in last place in the American League East.

The Red Sox easily won Saturday’s game, and infielder Luis Urias stole the show.

Urias became the first Red Sox player to hit grand slams in back-to-back games since 1940, according to data from ESPN.

Jimmie Foxx accomplished the feat in May 1940.

The Red Sox acquired Urias at this season’s trade deadline. He spent the past few seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Urias’ second-inning grand slam Saturday gave the Red Sox a 4-0 lead over their division rivals.

More than 80 years ago, when Foxx hit his historic grand slams, he did it in consecutive days in games against the Detroit Tigers. Urias hit his first grand slam late in Thursday’s game against the Nationals.

Following the grand slam in his final at-bat Thursday, Urias stepped up to the plate and hit another bases-clearing home run in his first plate appearance on Saturday.

Urias was not in Boston’s lineup Friday.

Urias also become the first player hitting ninth in the batting order to hit a grand slam in a game against the Yankees since Luis Rivera in Aug. 1990.

Urias has provided a boost to the Red Sox in his short time with the team. In nine games with Boston entering Saturday, Ur?as had hit .250/.323/.393 (91 OPS+) with a home run and five RBIs.

Saturday’s 8-1 loss to the Red Sox marked the Yankees’ seventh consecutive loss. The Yankees are three games below .500 and are in danger of finishing a season with a losing record for the first time in over 30 years.

Since June 4, the team has gone 24-35. The toe injury to reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge likely factored into New York’s drop-off. Judge recently returned to the lineup following a lengthy absence.

The Yankees and Red Sox wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon.