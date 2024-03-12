Luke Combs torches Panthers after team’s latest reported roster move

The Carolina Panthers’ reported agreement to trade linebacker Brian Burns to the New York Giants appeared to be the last straw for country music star Luke Combs.

The Panthers traded Burns and the defensive star agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension, according to multiple reports. On the heels of that news, Combs let his fan flag fly.

“WHAT ARE WE DOING?!?!?” he wrote in a post on X addressed to the Panthers. “No first round pick for McCaffrey a few years back and now none for Burns?!?!

“Are we just fire bombing the whole team here or what? I usually don’t comment on these kinds of things but it’s just becoming slow torture at this point.”

Carolina received a second- and fifth-round draft pick in the deal with the Giants for Burns, according to NFL Network.

For McCaffrey, the Panthers traded the star running back to the San Francisco 49ers for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks. That deal was completed in the middle of the 2022 season. McCaffrey has since been one of the best all-round offensive players in the NFL.

Carolina traded its 2024 first-round pick to the Chicago Bears last season to acquire the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. The team selected Bryce Young with the pick. But the Panthers ended up with the worst record last season and the Bears have the top pick this year.

The Panthers have a lot to contend with coming into the 2024 season.

