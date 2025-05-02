Maine drops lawsuit vs. Trump admin amid trans athlete feud after federal funding is unfrozen

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The state of Maine and President Donald Trump came to one small agreement in their large-scale feud over the issue of trans athletes in girls’ sports.

In exchange for the U.S. Department of Agriculture agreeing to restore federal funds to Maine that it had frozen, the state dropped its lawsuit against the Trump administration over that issue.

The lawsuit was filed April 7 after a federal funding freeze in response to the state’s refusal to keep trans athletes out of girls sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Federal Judge John Woodcock ordered the Trump administration to restore those funds April 12. Woodcock, a senior judge of the United States District Court for the District of Maine, was appointed by former President George W. Bush in 2003.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey’s office released a statement addressing the settlement Friday afternoon.

“It’s unfortunate that my office had to resort to federal court just to get USDA to comply with the law and its own regulations,” Frey said. “But we are pleased that the lawsuit has now been resolved and that Maine will continue to receive funds as directed by Congress to feed children and vulnerable adults.”

However, the state is still facing other legal battles related to the issue.

MAINE GIRL INVOLVED IN TRANS ATHLETE BATTLE REVEALS HOW STATE’S POLICIES HURT HER CHILDHOOD AND SPORTS CAREER

The U.S. Justice Department announced a lawsuit against the state of Maine for its continued defiance of Trump’s executive order to keep biological males out of girls and women’s sports and alleged violations of Title IX. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the lawsuit at a press conference April 16.

“The Department of Justice will not sit by when women are discriminated against in sports,” Bondi said at the press conference. “What they have been through is horrific.”

Bondi said she was seeking an injunction and to have titles returned to the girls who “rightfully” won competitions in which trans athletes participated.

The Justice Department accused the state of “openly and defiantly flouting federal anti-discrimination law by enforcing policies that require girls to compete against boys in athletic competitions designated exclusively for girls,” according to a complaint obtained by Fox News.

“By prioritizing gender identity over biological reality, Maine’s policies deprive girl athletes of fair competition, deny them equal athletic opportunities, and expose them to heightened risks of physical injury and psychological harm.”

Frey previously alleged the “Child Nutrition Program of the Maine Department of Education was unable to access several sources of federal funding, all of which are necessary to feed children and vulnerable adults” after Rollins had signaled the funding freeze wouldn’t affect programs that keep children fed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Maine sate Rep. Laurel Libby is looking to bring her lawsuit against Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau before the U.S. Supreme Court. Libby sued Fecteau after she was censured by the state legislature’s Democratic majority in February for a viral Facebook post that identified a trans athlete who won a girls competition.

But Rhode Island U.S. District Court Judge Melissa DuBose ruled against Libby in her case April 22. DuBose, appointed by former President Joe Biden in January, presided over the case after every district judge in Maine refused to take it.

Then, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals also ruled against Libby.

So, now she is looking for intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court and expects to hear whether the court will hear the case April 12.

The state is embroiled in its own internal conflict with residents too.

A school district in Maine is moving to comply with Trump instead of the state over the issue. The MSAD No. 70 School Board voted unanimously Monday night to comply with Title IX, and Superintendent Tyler Putnam told Fox News Digital he will amend the district’s policies to prevent trans athletes from competing in girls sports.

Maine parent Nick Blanchard recently drew national attention after he was interrupted at a school board meeting in Maine’s capital city of Augusta while discussing the controversial issue and a petition he launched to have a school administrator removed from her position for supporting transgender inclusion.

Maine high school athlete Cassidy Carlisle spoke at a rally in Augusta opposing Gov. Janet Mills on the issue and made a trip to the White House to discuss the issue in her state Feb. 27. Carlisle was driven to take action on the issue after losing to a trans athlete in cross-country and Nordic skiing competitions. She also says she had to share a locker room with a trans athlete six years ago during a middle school gym class.