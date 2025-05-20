Maine fishermen support Jordon Hudson after he advocacy during pageant: ‘Together, we persevere’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Maine Coast Fisherman’s Association praised Jordon Hudson for her advocacy during the Miss Maine USA pageant earlier this month.

Support for Maine fishermen appeared to be close to Hudson’s heart. She has championed their cause, not only in the pageant, but also thanked Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and the Trump administration for its renegotiation of the Maine Sea Grant funding.

“Advocating for Maine’s commercial fisherman takes many forms, and sometimes it walks across a stage in heels wearing a bikini,” the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association wrote on its Instagram Stories on Monday. “Jordon Hudson is helping shine a spotlight on Maine fishing communities in ways we never imagined, from the stage to the working waterfront.

“We’re grateful for voices like Jordon’s that remind us advocacy doesn’t always look the same, but it always matters. Together, we persevere.”

Hudson was asked during the Miss Maine USA pageant a moment in life she would want to go back to. She said she wished she could be transported back to her family’s fishing boat.

“I think about this often because there’s a mass exodus for fishermen occurring in the rural areas of Maine, and I don’t want to see more fishermen leave this place,” she said, via Mass Live. “As your next Miss Maine USA, I would make a point to go to communities … to go into the government and advocate for these people so that they don’t have to think about these memories as a past moment.”

Hudson’s parents owned a fishing business, Frenchman’s Bay Fisheries, in Maine. However, after the area they used to fish, Taunton Bay, was closed off to fishing by the state in 2000, their business eventually went bankrupt years later.

Her family’s ship reportedly suffered damage and couldn’t afford repairs. The family attempted to lobby the state and local legislatures to ease up on regulations that impeded the fishing industry, and eventually the closure of their business.

The family eventually moved to Massachusetts.

