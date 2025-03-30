March Madness shooting in Atlanta puts man in ICU: report

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting near State Farm Arena during Friday’s March Madness Sweet 16 game between Michigan State and Ole Miss, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The victim is reportedly in intensive care.

The shooting happened just a few minutes before tipoff and left a 42-year-old man from Charlotte, North Carolina, hospitalized.

“The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is currently in ICU,” said Lt. Andrew Smith, commander of Atlanta’s homicide unit.

“Grady was able to bring him back in the trauma room, where he was taken to the operating room and is now in ICU,” Smith said.

Investigators say a man approached a group of people on a sidewalk and exchanged words before a weapon was fired, FOX 5 reported.

No suspects were in custody at the time of publication.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment.

Michigan State won the game 73-70 to advance to the Elite Eight.