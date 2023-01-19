Maria Sakkari rages at Australian Open over opponent’s screaming during match

Maria Sakkari came into the Australian Open as the No. 6 seed in the tournament and she got a little testy during her match against Diana Shnaider on Tuesday.

Sakkari got upset with Shnaider during the 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over her opponent’s screaming and yelling during the match. Sakkari made a complaint to the umpire about the whole ordeal during the second set.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“If she screams one more time in my face. No, no, no, no, one more time… she’s coming toward me. One more time and I’m going to speak to the referee,” Sakkari said of the 18-year-old Russian.

After the match, Sakkari had praise for Shnaider and even advised her to turn pro.

CAMILA GIORGI DENIES ACCUSATIONS DURING AUSTRALIAN OPEN PRESSER THAT SHE USED FAKE COVID-19 VACCINE DOCUMENTS

“It was a very high level from both of us. She played an amazing match,” she said, via Tennis 365. “She’s very young, she’s very promising. Maybe she should consider not going to college and turning pro

“It’s never easy to play someone you have never played before, never seen before on the tour. I was a little bit hesitant. She was swinging very hard, she was playing very aggressive. I know I should have been more aggressive because I was very far back from the baseline, running and defending every single ball, which is not my game. But still I tried to find ways. I think I am good at trying to find solutions.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sakkari, of Greece, will face China’s Zhu Lin in the third round.