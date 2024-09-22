Marina Mabrey’s historic shooting night lifts Sun over Fever in playoff game

Marina Mabrey’s historic shooting night lifted the Connecticut Sun to a Game 1 win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday night, 93-69.

Mabrey had the most points for a player off the bench in a playoff game. Mabrey came into the game for Tyasha Harris, who left the game with an injury after only playing four minutes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The New Jersey native finished with 27 points. She made five 3-pointers, all of which came in the second half. She added three rebounds and three assists to her stat line as well.

The Sun acquired Mabrey from the Chicago Sky on July 17. She played 16 regular-season games for Connecticut and averaged 14.9 points per game and shot 42.4% from 3-point range.

Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. She became the third player in WNBA history to have a triple-double in a playoff game. DeWanna Bonner had 22 points.

FEVER’S CAITLIN CLARK GETS SMACKED IN EYE BY SUN RIVAL DURING PLAYOFF GAME

Connecticut took advantage of a poor shooting night by the Fever.

Indiana shot 40% from the field and 21% from 3-point range. The Fever were 6 of 28 from beyond the arc.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 21 points. Caitlin Clark had 11 points. She was 2 of 13 from 3-point range. Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sun own a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-three. Game 2 is set for Wednesday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in the day, the New York Liberty defeated the Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of their playoff matchup. The Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm were the other playoff matchups to be played on Sunday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.