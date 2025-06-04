Mariners pitcher shrugs off ‘scary’ 102.7 mph line drive to the face: ‘It didn’t even hurt’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Kirby narrowly missed a devastating injury Tuesday night while on the mound.

The Seattle Mariners pitcher took a 102.7 mph line drive right to the face, resulting in some bleeding from the mouth.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Kirby threw a fastball inside to Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías, which he promptly ripped right back up the middle. The baseball struck Kirby’s face, and he immediately jogged off the field as blood flowed from his mouth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kirby left the game, but he was struck by the ball on his 95th pitch, so it’s likely his night may have been over anyway.

“I didn’t even see it coming,” Kirby said. “Just put my hand up. So, just glad it kind of missed any of the bad spots on my face.”

“It didn’t even hurt, honestly,” Kirby said after the game, via MLB.com. “It got my hand — like 50/50, hand/mouth, but we’re good. There’s nothing wrong with it.”

Kirby was promptly examined by the Mariners training staff after what manager Dan Wilson called a “scary” moment.

MLB FIRST-ROUND PICK JEFF FRANCOEUR TALKS FATHERHOOD IN YOUTH SPORTS, PETE ROSE, POTENTIAL BASEBALL LOCKOUT

“It’s just so close, and you just hope for the best,” Wilson said. “It looked like he was a little surprised by it all, even as he was walking off.

“But he was able to gather it all together. There was some blood coming down when he came off the field where it nicked him in the face. But I think he’s going to be OK.”

The 27-year-old right-hander’s start to the season was delayed until late May due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder, and he hadn’t yet pitched to his standard. Entering the season, he owned a 3.43 ERA in his career, but that number this season is up to 8.56, even after five innings of two-run ball Tuesday.

“I feel great right now,” Kirby said. “Obviously, you don’t want to throw that many pitches in five innings, but I’m glad I feel really good from it after it. So, that’s a good sign.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The starter is still expected to have X-rays Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.