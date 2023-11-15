Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jaguars star, calls out fan’s nasty comment: ‘This is not okay’

The wife of Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence took issue with a nasty comment a fan made on the quarterback’s Instagram account celebrating her birthday.

Marissa Lawrence turned 24 on Saturday, and the quarterback issued a sweet birthday post. However, one person used the opportunity to take aim at her.

“@marissa_lawrence hope God takes your man. Incompetent,” the person wrote with trash emojis. “You’re only in it for the money anyway.”

Marissa Lawrence was not happy with it. She asked her 328,000 followers to report the account.

“I don’t usually post this stuff but this is not okay…. Please report this account,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Lawrence did not appear to escalate the situation further. His photo collage included photos of them traveling abroad for the Jaguars’ London game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Happy birthday to this beauty! Can’t imagine my life without you,” he captioned the post. “The more I know you, the more I love you! You’re a gem. Thanks for all you do for myself and everyone in our life – you’re incredible. I love ya.”

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence married in 2021. The two had been dating since they were in high school.

Lawrence is in his third season with the Jaguars. He has 2,120 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. Jacksonville is 6-3.