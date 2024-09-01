Mark Cuban polls followers on preferring their kids to be like Trump or Harris: Trump wins in a landslide

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban posed a question to his followers on X on Friday night in a currently-lopsided poll.

“Who’s persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have?” Cuban wrote on a two-way poll with the two options being Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Trump won the poll 68.9% to just 31.1% for Harris, with a total of 804,173 votes when the poll ended.

The poll prompted several responses from prominent political commentators and influencers on the platform. Former Republican candidate for Missouri Secretary of State Valentina Gomez, who lost earlier this month, was one of many high-visibility right-wing voices in the replies to criticize Harris’ professional history.

Cuban has been a vocal opponent of Trump dating back to the former president’s first bid for office. However, the billionaire sports mogul once sided with Trump.

Cuban has said he supported the former president when Trump initially launched his first presidential campaign in 2015. Cuban elaborated on his initial support of Trump during an interview with Vivek Ramaswamy on X on August 7.

“In 2015, I was like, ‘He’s great. He’s not a typical Stepford candidate. I thought that was a positive,” Cuban said. “A big part of that is I didn’t think he had a chance. I just wanted to kind of screw things up in traditional politics, which I’m not a fan of.”

The “Shark Tank” host even said he would consider being Trump’s running mate in the 2016 election in an interview with Business Insider in July 2015.

“I don’t care what his actual positions are,” Cuban also wrote of Trump in a post on his own social media app project “Cyberdust” in July 2015. “I don’t care if he says the wrong thing. He says what’s on his mind. He gives honest answers rather than prepared answers. This is more important than anything any candidate has done in years.”

Earlier this year, when Joe Biden was still the presumptive Democratic nominee, Cuban went so far as to say he would vote for Biden over Trump even if Biden were “being given his last rites.”

“If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden,” Cuban told Bloomberg News in March.

Cuban has been quick to throw his support behind Harris since she became the presumptive nominee. He defended her proposed economic agenda in a thread of X posts on August 16, and even accused Trump of copying Harris’ policy when the former president declared that his presidency would be “great for women’s reproductive rights.”

“And now he is copying @KamalaHQ policies. What’s going on here?” Cuban wrote on X on Aug. 24.

