Mark Zuckerberg teams up with UFC’s Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski as feud with Elon Musk intensifies

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears to be training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, according to a photo posted to Adesanya’s Twitter account on Tuesday.

Zuckerberg’s move to work with Adesanya coming just weekend after he appeared to agree to fight in a cage match against Twitter boss and the world’s richest person Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, Musk has been in the gym training and staying sharp just in case the reported fight with Zuckerberg comes to fruition. Photos of Musk, who also owns SpaceX, recently surfaced showing him training with computer scientist and Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Musk admitted last week that he might have to do a lot more work to make it to a mixed martial arts arena.

Podcast Lex Fridman recently posted a photo of himself, Musk, UFC legend Georges St. Pierre and MMA instructor John Danaher during one of their training sessions.

ELON MUSK TRAINS WITH UFC LEGEND GEORGES ST PIERRE, COMES TO ‘OBVIOUS CONCLUSION’

Tuesday’s Twitter photo shows a shirtless Adesanya, Volkanovski and Zuckerberg accompanied by a caption saying, “This is Serious Business.”

The potential cage fight between the tech heavyweights has been teased for multiple weeks.

But, UFC president Dana White recently told the New York Times that he would help produce an exhibition event between the two billionaires and that “They both want to do it.”

White also told TMZ that Zuckerberg and Musk were “absolutely dead serious” about a potential bout.

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done, it would break all pay-per-view records, these guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity,” White told TMZ.

Errol Musk, Elon’s father, recently said that he believes his son would end up in a “no-win situation” if he ultimately decides to go through with the cage fight.

The elder Musk expressed concern that his son could be labeled as a “bully” if the “crazy fight” took place.

“Elon loses if he wins and loses if he loses,” Errol said. “Wins, he’s a bully. Loses, he’s a loser.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, Musk posted a series of tweets in which he resorted to name-calling as the war of words among the two intensified.

Musk’s tweets were posted on the same day that it was announced that Meta’s new app called Threads reached 100 million users. Musk also claimed that Meta misused some of Twitter’s “intellectual property.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.