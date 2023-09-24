Marlins shut down reigning Cy Young Award winner with arm injury as wild card push continues

The Miami Marlins are going to have to fight for a postseason spot without the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

The team shut down Sandy Alcantara for the rest of the season as he suffered a setback in his rehab from a forearm injury.

The right-hander experienced forearm tightness following his outing with Triple-A Jacksonville Thursday – he was hoping to rejoin the club as it contends for a wild card spot.

“Very frustrating for me, a guy who likes to compete,” Alcantara told reporters Saturday. “I feel sorry for the fans, my family, my son, my friends because I’m not going to be out there this year. Just try to be ready for next year, I don’t know. Stay positive.”

Alcantara was rehabilitating from a forearm flexor strain that sent him to the injured list Sept. 6. However, it is not uncommon for forearm tightness to be a precursor of Tommy John surgery.

Surgery is on the table, Alcanatara said.

Entering play Sunday, the 80-75 Marlins were just a game back of the Chicago Cubs for the final wild card spot.

“That is one of the things which frustrates me the most, knowing that I won’t be out there with my teammates and giving my best,” Alcantara said. “Now, I just have to keep supporting them.”

The 28-year-old had a 14-9 record and 2.28 ERA, while leading the majors in innings (228.2) and six complete games to become the Marlins’ first Cy Young Award winner in 2022.

Alcantara struggled this season and finished 7-12 and 4.14 ERA. However, his three complete games, once again, currently lead the majors.

He experienced discomfort after a start at Washington Sept. 3, sidelining him for the first time in his big league career with an arm-related injury.

The Marlins wrap up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at home on Sunday. They will end the regular season with a six-game road trip: three against the New York Mets, and another three in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.