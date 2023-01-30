Marshawn lynch puts camera crew through brutal beach workout: ‘Get introduced to my world’

During his playing career, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was not someone you wanted to meet in the open field. Not only did he have the speed and agility to break ankles, but his strength to break tackles and pick up extra yards made him one of the best in the game.

Getting to that point, though, required consistent workouts and training regimens to remain at the top of the game. And, well, Lynch wanted his camera crew to figure that out in a hilarious viral video.

Lynch surprised his camera crew with a beach workout much like the ones he used to do back when he was training for the league.

“So now y’all get to get introduced to my world, though, you feel me?” he told the crew before the workout. “You are not going to like what the f— you have coming. So I will tell you like this: I am a way much better teammate than I am a f—ing boss.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The crew’s director, executive producer and everyone else began running ladders in the sand, cutting around orange cones, and doing burpees every time the former Seattle Seahawks star would yell ‘Drop!”

It was clearly an intense workout to the point where one crew member was certain he was going to throw up and had to tap out.

The rest of the crew were able to finish the workout, including the five last sprints that Lynch made them do with the sun beating down on them while the waves crashed on the shore.

“I’m proud of y’all man. Y’all showed a lot of character, a lot of heart,” Lynch said.

Neil, the executive producer, was the one that had this idea, but he didn’t picture himself laying on the ground gasping for air after the fact.

“In my head, I was like, ‘This’ll be something I don’t forget because this will be the only time in my life I work out with Marshawn Lynch.’ And then about halfway through I thought, ‘This will be a moment I never forget ’cause I’m going to lose control of my bladder and urinate in my pants,'” he said.

Lynch went viral back in 2017 when he was seen doing an intense beach workout with speed trainer Luis Badillo Jr. while wearing what appeared to be worker’s boots.

Lynch is proof that NFL players really are built different, and after going through that workout, his camera crew certainly knows why.