Martina Navratilova rips critical Taylor Swift column: ‘Should be ashamed’

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was among those who ripped a columnist over his piece about Taylor Swift, which criticized the pop star and pushed back on the notion she’s a role model.

The column titled “Taylor Swift Is Not a Good Role Model” appeared in Newsweek on Thursday by John Mac Ghilionn. His column offered pushback, pointing out that Swift is “unmarried and childless” at 34 despite having several relationships.

“This revolving door of relationships may reflect the normal dating experiences of many young women in today’s world, but it also raises questions about stability, commitment, and even love itself,” the piece read. “Should we encourage young girls to see the ‘Swift standard’ as the norm, something to aspire to? Or should we be promoting something a little more, shall we say, wholesome? Would any loving parent reading this want their daughter to date 12 different men in the span of just a few years? This is not an attack on Swift; it’s a valid question that is worth asking.”

The writer argued that while men should be better role models for their children, “the same is equally true for young women.”

Navratilova was among those who ripped the piece.

“A massive pile of misogynistic bull …This guy should be ashamed of himself and I can’t believe he writes for Newsweek…and they printed it. I mean…” she wrote on X.

Others denounced the column as “sexist.”

Swift has been dating Travis Kelce since last summer. The two made things official when she showed up to a Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

The two have been the talk of the sports and pop culture world since then. Swift was there to support Kelce as he won his third Super Bowl title. In turn, Kelce has joined Swift overseas for her concert tour.

It seems as though the two are extremely happy in their relationship. Swift is likely the catalyst for a whole new group of Chiefs fans over the last year as well.

