Marvin Harrison Jr’s legendary father wishes NFL Draft prospect had 1 thing in his game

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. will likely see his son taken early in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Marvin Harrison Jr. starred at Ohio State for the last two seasons, where he was a two-time All-American. He had more than 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in each of the last two years on his way to declaring for the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Indianapolis Colts legend recently revealed what he wants his son to take away from his Hall of Fame game.

“There is one thing I wished he had from my game – you gotta complain for the f—ing ball. He’s gotta complain,” the elder Harrison told ESPN. “Monday morning, if I had five catches for 70 yards, we can’t do nothing else ‘til we have a meeting because I’m not getting the ball. That’s it. Throw me the ball. Period.

“I have a different expectation for my kid. I expect him to win every 1-on-1,” he continued. “I expect him to get open every play. My expectations are right where they need to be.

DOLPHINS’ TUA TAGOVAILOA RECALLS ‘FEARS AND DOUBTS’ ABOUT SLIPPING OUT OF 1ST ROUND IN 2020 NFL DRAFT

Harrison was asked to “what degree” did he demand the ball more.

“Not much,” he said with a laugh.

Any team that selects Harrison Jr. will get a top-flight wide receiver who is ready to make an immediate impact on an NFL team. Fox Sports’ Nick Wright’s latest mock draft had the Arizona Cardinals selecting him No. 4 overall.

The former Buckeyes star told ESPN his goal was to be the “best receiver to ever play.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.