Masters leader Brooks Koepka avoids penalty after first-round controversy

Brooks Koepka has dominated the Masters so far, but some believe that his lead should be shed by a couple strokes.

On the par-five 15th hole during the first round, it appeared as though after his iron shot, his caddie, Ricky Elliott, mouthed “Five” seemingly toward Gary Woodland’s caddy, Brennan Little, informing him that Koepka had used a five iron.

If that were the case, Koepka should have been assessed a two-shot penalty for sharing club information with another competitor.

The golfer could also be seen showing five fingers, leading to further speculation, but he also was taking his glove off in the process, so it could have been an inadvertent five-finger hold.

However, the Masters Tournament Committee deemed that no rule had been broken.

“Following the completion of Brooks Koepka’s round, the Committee questioned his caddie and others in the group about a possible incident on No. 15,” the committee said in a statement. “All involved were adamant that no advice was given or requested. Consequently, the Committee determined that there was no breach of the Rules.”

Koepka and Woodland both birdied the hole, as the former went on to shoot a 7-under 65.

Despite the ruling, some analysts feel that the committee got it wrong.

“It’s very obvious,” Paul McGinley said on Golf Channel. “Anybody looking at those pictures, it’s very obvious what happens. It’s staggering that they denied it, because the video evidence is there.”

McGinley did note that it’s “common practice” for players and caddies to share information discreetly for advice.

Collin Morikawa was also in the middle of his own scandal on Thursday, but he put a quick end to any cheating rumors.

The four-time major champion continued his dominance on Friday with a bogey-free 67, entering moving day at -12. When he entered the clubhouse Friday, he was the leader by five strokes.