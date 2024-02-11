Matthew Stafford’s wife shares concern for Super Bowl WAGs after ‘absurd’ suite prices

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Contrary to popular belief, not every family member, wife, and girlfriend of players of the Super Bowl is getting the VIP treatment this weekend.

In fact, it’s been revealed that it’s nearly impossible to get a suite for the big game, even for the families of the game’s biggest stars.

Christian McCaffrey’s mother recently said that not even his son or fiancée, Olivia Culpo, both of whom she dubbed “money bags,” couldn’t afford a suite for the Super Bowl.

Culpo apparently tried to buy one for the McCaffreys, but the running back himself said he “had to nix that.”

Suites have been going for as much as $3 million, leading to Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis, who currently dates billionaire pop sensation Taylor Swift, to say she will even likely be watching the game from the stands.

So, if the McCaffreys and Kelces are watching from regular seats, that figures to be the case for lots of family members. And that’s a cause for concern.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, hosts a podcast and had Claire Kittle, George’s wife, as a guest. The two discussed the prices. Kittle called them “wild” and “absurd.”

“We just got the tickets from the team. We’re in the lower bowl,” Kittle said.

Of course, being in the stands with typical fans isn’t ideal for family members.

“When those prices hit, I thought about you guys, for one. Because I feel like you guys walk around, people know who you are,” Stafford said.

Kittle did say that her brother, who is 6’7″, will play a protective role. “Sometimes, he plays security,” she said.

Jim Morgan, a former Secret Service agent, discussed the heightened security at the Super Bowl in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Since the Super Bowl is a SEAR 1 event (Special Event Assessment Rating), combined with the fact it’s in Las Vegas, the stars will be out, and everyone needs approval.

“One of the things that happens at an event like this that doesn’t happen at any regular game is credentialing,” said Morgan. “Logistics and credentialing tend to be the most challenging aspects of a large event, and credentialing is mandatory at a SEAR 1 event. Everyone from vendors to VIP, they all have to have certain credentials, which restricts access to certain areas. And that’s where the challenge comes for the VIPs and the talent when you’re having to move them around in and out of these different secure areas.”

The Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

