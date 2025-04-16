Mavericks GM Nico Harrison doubles down on Luka Doncic trade as fans call for firing: ‘No regrets’

Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is still weathering the storm caused by fans’ backlash over the Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

That trade hasn’t looked good for the Mavericks since it went down in the late hours on Feb. 1, as they barely hung on to a Play-In Tournament seed (No. 10), where they will face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday after finishing 39-43 during the regular season.

But despite the outrage from the fan base, as well as the 13-20 record since trading Doncic, Harrison said “no regrets” have come about making the deal with the Lakers.

Harrison spoke to media members on Tuesday, alongside Mavericks CEO Rick Welts, where only Dallas-based reporters were present to ask questions.

“There’s no regrets on the trade,” Harrison said, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “Part of my job is to do the best thing for the Mavericks, not only today, but also in the future, and some of the decisions I’m going to make are going to be unpopular.

“That’s my job, and I have to stand by it.”

Harrison also continued his stance that “defense wins championships,” which is what he said when acquiring All-Star center Anthony Davis, the highlight of the Lakers’ package for Doncic.

“But our philosophy, like I said, going forward is defense wins championships, and we’re built on defense,” Harrison explained, via ESPN. “And this trade cements us for that.”

Davis, though, has played only nine games in a Mavericks uniform since being traded, as he suffered a left abductor injury during his team debut. Also, Kyrie Irving, the dynamic point guard who worked alongside Doncic well on their way to the NBA Finals last season, suffered a torn ACL after the trade, creating a massive loss in the starting five.

The Doncic deal surprised quite literally the entire basketball world, but Harrison was very secretive about dealing with the Lakers because he said, “You can’t shop your best player.”

“It’s not responsible because a trade might not work,” Harrison said, per The Athletic. “And then they have to ultimately play under the scrutiny of being shopped.”

The deal wasn’t something fans wanted to see, and they’ve let it be known by having a “funeral” with a casket and all outside American Airlines Center in Dallas, the home of the Mavericks, while there have been consistent “Fire Nico” chants at home games with the team struggling.

It got to its loudest when Doncic returned to Dallas in a Lakers uniform on April 10, and he proceeded to drop 45 points in the 112-97 victory for his new team.

MacMahon reports that the team is “projected to lose dozens of millions” in this season alone, as Mavs fans refuse to show up for games, while merchandise sales are down and even sponsors have split from the organization.

“Well, the beauty of Dallas is it is a passionate fan base,” Harrison added. “For us to reach out goals, we need that fan base.

“And to be honest with you, every trade I’ve ever made since I’ve been here has not been regarded as a good trade, and so sometimes it takes time. When I traded for Kyrie, it was met with a lot of skepticism, and it was graded as a terrible trade, and you didn’t see it right away, but eventually everyone agreed that that was a great trade.”

Harrison is hoping time is more gracious with the Mavericks with this deal, one that sent the face of the franchise out west.

The Lakers have gone 22-13 since the Doncic trade.

