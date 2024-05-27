Mavericks troll Travis Kelce, fans shower him in boos during NBA Playoffs game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Travis Kelce was spotted with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, Patrick Mahomes and Hollywood Brown, at Game 3 of the Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

But the reception by the American Airlines Center crowd wasn’t welcoming for the star tight end.

Kelce looked surprised when the Jumbotron in the arena showed him sitting courtside with his teammates, as well as Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, and the crowd immediately reacted with boos.

However, when Mahomes was pictured on the screen, the crowd erupted and he stood up, egging them on to cheer louder.

Even the Mavericks’ social media team decided to have some fun trolling Kelce, referencing his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

“Our guy Pat and @taylorswift13’s boyfriend in the house!” the team posted on X with a video of Mahomes and Kelce in their seats.

Of course, Kelce’s relationship with Swift garnered headlines throughout the 2023 NFL season, and the love remains strong between the two as the football star has been seen traveling the world to her Eras Tour concerts.

But their relationship has also rubbed some the wrong way, with that side of the fence believing the NFL was putting too much attention on it during games when she would be in her suite cheering on Kelce.

No matter the case, Dallas fans clearly wanted to shower Kelce in some boos.

Mahomes, on the other hand, is a local kid in Texas. The 28-year-old was born in Tyler, which is about an hour-and-a-half from Dallas. Mahomes also played his college football at Texas Tech in Lubbock, though that’s much farther west.

Both NFL stars watched as the Mavericks took a commanding lead in the series on their home court, as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving scored 33 points apiece in the 116-107 victory to move the series to 3-0.

While the Mavericks look to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals on Tuesday at home, Kelce and Mahomes will continue their offseason bonding and preparation as they look for their third straight Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

