Mavs owner Mark Cuban claims team lost its chance of re-signing Jalen Brunson ‘when the parents got involved’

Mark Cuban still appears to have former Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson on his mind.

Brunson agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks during last year’s free-agency period.

Cuban held an impromptu media session Wednesday night before the Mavs played the Sacramento Kings. When Cuban spoke with reporters, he blamed Jalen Brunson’s father, Rick, for the point guard’s departure.

The Knicks hired Rick as an assistant last summer.

“Where it went south was when Rick took over, when the parent took over, or parents took over,” Cuban said.

Cuban also refuted the notion that Brunson was willing to sign a four-year, $56 million extension with Dallas last year. However, Rick and Jalen have both previously said the point guard seriously considered signing that deal with the Mavs.

Cuban shared texts from Mavs GM Nico Harrison and Brunson’s agent, Aaron Mintz, with reporters.

“‘We aren’t gonna make a decision on JB based on what Aaron says his dad wants in July,'” Cuban said, quoting a text from Harrison. “And Nico back then is saying — this is in February — ‘I agree with you, but I think just the New York thing is too tied to their family to overcome.'”

He also mentioned that the Mavericks were not given the opportunity to negotiate with the 26-year-old before he signed a contract with New York in free agency. Brunson signed with the Knicks on June 30 — which was the first day of free agency.

“We didn’t know what the bid was,” Cuban said. “They never gave us a number. Knowing the numbers now, I would’ve paid it in a heartbeat, but he wouldn’t have come anyway. There’s just no possible way that it was about money.”

“I mean, there was no negotiation. They didn’t give us a number,” he continued. “I mean, you would think that when you’re the incumbent team and you can match anything, that’s the way it works, right? You have a relationship with the agent, and they want [to] at least give you a chance because you helped develop the player. You had him for four years. OK, let’s work together.”

The NBA conducted a tampering investigation that resulted in the Knicks’ forfeiture of a second-round draft pick in 2025.

The Mavericks are coming to the end of a season the fell short of expectations. The team’s odds of qualifying for the play-in tournament are slim. Last year, the Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference finals.

After Wednesday’s win over the Kings, the Mavericks improved their record to 38-42 and currently sit in the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference standings.

On Tuesday, superstar Luka Doncic was candid about just how much Brunson’s departure has impacted the team.

“A lot,” he said. “I mean, amazing guy, amazing player, for sure.”

Dallas attempted to fill its Brunson void by trading for Kyrie Irving, but he hasn’t provided much of an on-court boost for the team.

Nevertheless, Cuban appears intent on keep Irving in Dallas going forward.

“I’d love to have him stay for sure,” Cuban said. “I’d love to have him. I want him to stay for sure, and I think we have a good shot. I think he’s happy here. He tells me he’s happy here, and I get along great with him. I think he’s a good guy. All I can tell you is everything I thought I knew about Kyrie because of everything I read was 100 percent wrong.”