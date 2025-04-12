Max Homa drops inspirational quote after making cut at Masters, his first in nearly 9 months

Making the cut at the Masters is already a big deal.

But for Max Homa it was an even bigger deal when he made it to the weekend after a gritty second-round performance Friday.

For Homa, it was his first time he had made the cut at a tournament since July 19, 2024, when he made it to the weekend at the Open Championship.

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” Homa said via PGA Tour after his round.

“You’re always trying to learn and evolve. I know I’m only even and whatever, eight back, but it does feel good to not beat myself out here. So, that was nice.”

Homa, 34, struggled during the first round, shooting a 2-over-par 74. His second round was off to an inauspicious start when he bogeyed the first hole, and he was in danger of missing yet another cut.

Despite the bogey on the first hole, Homa buckled down and did not bogey the rest of the way, ending with a 2-under-par 70. He is even par through the first two days at Augusta National.

It wasn’t always pretty for Homa. He hit just 8 of 14 (57%) fairways and had to do a lot of scrambling to save par.

Homa has played into the weekend this PGA Tour season, but the two events in which he did, The Sentry and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, did not have cuts. Homa did not reach the weekend in any tournament with a cut line.

This is Homa’s sixth career start at the Masters, and, after a first-round 67 last year, he finished in a tie for third place. Homa will look to build upon his positive momentum from making the cut into another top-10 finish this year.

Homa joined the PGA Tour in 2014 and has six career wins on tour. His last win was the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

