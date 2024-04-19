Max Homa says woman paid for his Chick-fil-A meal in drive-thru line because he’s her son’s ‘favorite golfer’

Max Homa may have met his biggest fan at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru.

During a press conference ahead of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina this week, the nine-time PGA Tour winner recalled an endearing encounter with a fan he said paid for his meal because he is her son’s “favorite golfer.”

“I absolutely demolished Chick-Fil-A on my drive down. A sweet woman paid for it, actually, in the drive-thru line,” he recalled of his road trip to the Harbour Town Golf Links, adding that he also treated himself to some pizza.

“I never really eat pizza. Cheese doesn’t sit so well with me, but I’m all by myself this week, so I decided to splurge a little.”

Later on in the press conference, a reporter circled back to the topic of the woman who had treated Homa and how that came about.

“It was cool. I was in the drive-thru by myself, and I went to order, and the person taking the order told me that the woman in the row next to me had paid for whatever I was going to get. She said that her son is three or four, and I’m his favorite golfer, so it was pretty cool. I don’t know, those kinds of things . . . I still pinch myself.”

The reporter pointed out that Homa, who is coming off his best finish at the Masters and other majors, likely didn’t need the free meal. Homa finished T3 at Augusta National and took home $1.04 million as his reward, according to CBS Sports.

“Yeah, it was kind,” he responded. “I just pinch myself at times with the kindness people have given me just because I play some golf. I feel very fortunate for that.”

Homa is currently T55 after the first round of the Heritage Classic.

