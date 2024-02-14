Megan Rapinoe says ‘somebody needs to check on the Christians’ after criticism for ‘proof’ of God remark

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe addressed the controversy that surrounded the final match of her career when she said that her Achilles injury was “proof” that there was not a god, saying this week that there’s a “special place in hell” for those that celebrated it.

During an appearance on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast, Rapinoe opened up about the injury she suffered early on in the NWSL Championship match between OL Reign and NJ/NY Gotham on Nov. 11.

“It is sad,” Rapinoe said, recalling the injury. “I wish that didn’t happen.”

“I’m just thinking about my teammates coming over and – of course, it’s sad, but it’s also like – I don’t know, it’s kind of just like life. We want these perfect stories, and I’m like a controversial figure and having people lowkey celebrate it. But then also be so disingenuous about that that part is kinda funny too,” Rapinoe added.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are in a special place in hell that you’re celebrating this.’”

Rapinoe described the timing of her injury as a “tragically comedic ending.”

“It’s not funny, but also this is how I live my life. There are so many more important things than this. And, of course, it’s sad, I don’t think it takes anything away from my career.”

Rapinoe spoke about her injury in a post-match press conference. At the time, she said getting injured in the final match of her career was “proof” that there wasn’t a god.

“I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a god, like, this is proof that there isn’t,” Rapinoe said at the time. “This is f—ed up. It’s just f—ed up. Six minutes in and I eat my Achilles.”

During the podcast, Rapinoe responded to the backlash she faced for making the remark, adding that she was making a “joke.”

“Somebody needs to check on the Christians. They’re not OK,” she said this week. “They also missed the whole joke, but OK.

“Don’t act like A. you’re surprised by me making this joke about what happened or finding a dig. Who’s it at? God, myself, religion, the world? I don’t know. It’s just funny.”

Rapinoe, 38, announced her retirement ahead of the Women’s World Cup last summer.

She has won two Women’s World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal with the United States. She also took home the Ballon d’Or and the Best FIFA Women’s Player awards – the game’s top individual honors – for her play in 2019.

