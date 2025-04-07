Meghan McCain makes stance on trans athletes in women’s sports clear after Andy Cohen spat

Meghan McCain feuded with Bravo TV host Andy Cohen about transgender athletes competing against biological females in sports last month, and on Friday, she wrote a column about her beliefs.

The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain came to the defense of female athletes in sports in her column in the New York Post.

“Opposing transgender athletes in women’s sports is not an issue of tolerance or equality. It’s about fairness — and protecting biological women,” she wrote. “I do not believe in any universe a person born a biological male will not have a physical advantage over a biological female, no matter what hormones they have taken.”

McCain added that she did not believe that women and girls should be forced to share a locker room with a biological male – an issue former NCAA star swimmers Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan spoke to lawmakers about last year.

McCain added that, ultimately, the issue is a “lose-lose” for Democrats.

“This is a lose-lose culture war issue for Democrats. I will never understand why they want to die on this hill,” she wrote. “They claim it affects such a small number of people, but that argument also works in reverse — why are they promoting an unfair situation for the ego of a few?

“This is an issue of equality. I am not hedging, I will not buck to societal pressure and I will not move. To everyone who fights alongside me on this issue, I thank you for your bravery.”

The issue began in March after McCain highlighted Payton McNabb’s injury she suffered in a volleyball match at the hands of a transgender athlete.

He suggested in his response to McCain that McNabb was “vilifying” transgender people.

“Surprised you’re buying into the vilification of the trans community given the real problems happening in this country, your previous ally-ship of the lgbtq community, and the fact that this non issue affects about four people in this country,” Cohen wrote in a post on X.

McCain added in her column that she has known Cohen for years but suggested now he may be considered a “former friend.”