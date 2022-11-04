Mel Tucker accompanied by security during weekly radio appearance following Michigan tunnel incident: report

The altercation from last Saturday’s game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans is continuing to have lasting effects.

In total, eight Michigan State football players have been suspended after video surfaced of multiple Spartans jumping two players – in separate instances – from Michigan in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ 29-7 Week 9 win.

On Thursday night, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker arrived at his weekly radio show with security personnel for the first time this season due to “excessive backlash and death threats,” according to a report.

“First and foremost, Michigan State football is about integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability,” Tucker said Thursday night. “I made a decision to suspend the players based on video evidence that was provided to me and our athletic director. Our entire team will be cooperating with law enforcement and the Big Ten conference.”

In the video, a police officer can be seen in the corner, though it is unclear whether this was a normal occurrence.

Fox News Digital reached out to Michigan State to confirm whether police were at the press conference due to “excessive backlash and death threats,” but did not immediately hear back.

On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh called for “serious consequences” for those involved in the incident.

“What happened in the tunnel was egregious,” Harbaugh said. “Sickening to watch the videos, the ones that are on social media right now. Also, the ABC tunnel cam, it’s a higher elevation, it shows much more of what took place.

“There needs to be accountability. There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation. I can’t imagine this won’t result in criminal charges. The videos are bad. And it’s clear what transpired. It seems very open and shut.”

Michigan State initially suspended four players indefinitely and has since suspended four more.

“Michigan State University athletics and the football program are committed to the highest level of sportsmanship,” Michigan State said in a statement. “As we continue to gather and review electronic evidence of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022, we are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright. The suspensions are effective immediately.”

Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young were the initial four players suspended.

“We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor,” Michigan State’s statement added. “We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.”

