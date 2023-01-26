Melissa Etheridge, Travis Kelce warn Bengals about dubbing Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’

Musician Melissa Etheridge and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce levied the same warning to Cincinnati Bengals and their fans about calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead” ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton called the stadium “Burrowhead” during the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills last weekend. NFL Films caught Hilton’s interaction with his teammates on the sideline, saying “We’ll see y’all in Burrowhead.”

Kelce addressed the new moniker in the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he does with his brother Jason, the Philadelphia Eagles center who is also playing for a Super Bowl appearance Sunday.

The tight end mentioned that Arrowhead Stadium reached 142 decibels during the team’s playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was unsure whether it broke a record.

“Maybe we’re gonna have to break it this week because a lot of Cincinnati Bengals fans are calling it ‘Burrowhead’ instead of Arrowhead,” Kelce said. “They’re throwing a lot of bulletin board material out there.”

Etheridge, a Chiefs superfan in her own right, also talked about the nickname on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

“Oh, ouch, ouch, that is so dangerous – for them. That is so, so – well you saw what happened when Trevor Lawrence was like, ‘Uh, I don’t know if it’s gonna be as loud as the Jaguars’ stadium.’ … It’s so loud in (Arrowhead) stadium,” she said. “We take everything very personally. And I can’t even say that – I can’t even say what they’ve been saying. … Yeah, go right ahead, you guys. Go right ahead. There’s nothing like firing up Arrowhead Stadium. It’s just not.”

For what it’s worth, the Bengals have had the Chiefs’ number recently. Cincinnati is on a three-game winning streak against them and beat them in the AFC Championship last season. They have also taken seven of the last eight games from them.

As for Joe Burrow, he’s 2-0 against the Chiefs in the regular season with six touchdown passes and no interceptions. In last year’s AFC Championship, he led the Bengals to a comeback victory.