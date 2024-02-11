Members of notorious Gotti family charged with assault after brawl at high school basketball game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The daughter-in-law and granddaughter of infamous mob boss John Gotti were charged with assault on Friday, stemming from a brawl at a boys’ high school basketball game on Long Island.

Kimberly and Gianna Gotti allegedly got into a fight with another woman in the gymnasium of Locust Valley High School while watching the mob boss’s grandson play.

The victim alleges that the Gottis were cursing at students during the game.

She said she confronted both Kimberly and Gianna, asking them to stop, but then, they both allegedly punched her.

“At that point, I felt my hair being pulled and felt my wig come off, which was held on by three clips and Velcro,” the victim said in her complaint, via Newsday. “I allowed my head to go back because I felt as if my scalp was going to be ripped off, and I observed the lady in the gray jacket pulling my hair.”

The victim suffered from “substantial pain to her scalp and bruises to both sides of her face.”

John Gotti Jr. said the woman “assaulted my wife first,” and the Gottis’ attorney, Gerard Michael Mattone, claimed the woman had made fun of Kimberly’s son.

“This lady just went wild. She was uncontrollable,” Mallon said, via the New York Post. “Security could not throw her out, and then when she was finally thrown out, she kept coming back into the gymnasium to start more trouble with the Gotti family.”

“It’s just unfortunate that, you know, you run into a person that’s a little bit of a maniac that has just zero respect for children and punches my client in the face,” Mattone added. “Because the Gottis don’t press charges, my client and her daughter wound up getting arrested. And that’s OK. Because we’ll find it [out] in court.”

The Gottis were calling players on the opposing team a homophobic slur, according to the New York Post.

The Gottis were released on their own recognizance, while the judge issued an order of protection in order for the parties to stay away from each other.

John Gotti orchestrated the murder of Paul Castellano in 1985 to take over the Gambino crime family. He died in prison in 2002.

