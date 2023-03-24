Members of UConn basketball have belongings stolen from team bus during practice shortly after hotel ‘debacle’

The UConn Huskies had to stay in another hotel after their initial rooms in Vegas were reportedly filled with “dirt, vomit and worse,” but their bad luck didn’t end there.

While practicing for their Sweet 16 matchup against Arkansas, shortly after their nasty discovery at the Luxor, the Huskies had personal belongings stolen from the team bus.

Head coach Dan Hurley called it a “disaster” and a “debacle.”

“Obviously, when you play at UConn, you have tremendous resources. The way we travel gives us a chance to pursue championships. It wasn’t what you expected when you got to Las Vegas for the Sweet 16,” Hurley added.

“We didn’t know there would be police reports from day one. We didn’t know we’d be moving with our tails between our legs back into the hotel just to get our bags and leave. It was an awkward situation. But now we’re in a much better place.”

The Huskies switched to a “high-level hotel” with seemingly no issues, and athletic director David Benedict said “everything worked out fine.“

Freshman Donovan Clingan said he had an iPad stolen — an app located it three miles away — and a team manager said his personal computer was taken.

The team contacted local police, but the mishaps clearly didn’t bother them one bit on the court.

The Huskies dominated the eighth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks Thursday night, 88-65. UConn will now face No. 3 Gonzaga after its comeback victory in a 79-76 instant classic against the second-seeded UCLA Bruins.