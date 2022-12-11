Memorial at World Cup match honors late American soccer journalist Grant Wahl

The late journalist Grant Wahl was honored at the World Cup quarterfinal game between France and England, a game where he was due to work on Saturday.

Wahl died while covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was 48.

White lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken in Qatar were left at the media seat that had been assigned to Wahl.

“Tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here,” FIFA said in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with his wife C?line, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time.”

Shortly before the match kicked off, a picture of the famed American soccer journalist was seen on the big screen inside Al Bayt Stadium.

An announcement about his death was made to fans, who applauded him.

Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of the Argentina-Netherlands game Friday at Lusail Stadium. He was treated by medical staff in the media tribune and later taken to the hospital.

Wahl was reporting at his eighth World Cup. He had written earlier in the week on his website about visiting a medical clinic in Qatar after feeling ill before saying Thursday on his podcast that he had bronchitis.

He was in good spirits and was laughing at a joke with colleagues only minutes before he died, an eyewitness said.

Wahl drew international attention after saying he had been briefly stopped from attending the U.S. match against Wales on Nov. 21 for wearing a rainbow-colored T-shirt in support of those who identify as LGBTQIA+, as their rights are criminalized in Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.