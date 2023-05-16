Memphis rapper defends Ja Morant over latest incident: ‘Guns are not illegal’

NBA superstar Ja Morant received support from Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB after the Grizzlies point guard was seen flashing a gun on a livestream over the weekend.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities as the NBA investigated the situation.

The overwhelming response to the situation has been negative. Morant was suspended for eight games during the 2022-23 season for flashing a gun at a Denver nightclub and was the subject of a handful of other incidents in the latter part of the season.

BlocBoy JB was one of the few defenders of Morant.

“Guns are not illegal,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram Stories on Monday. “If he turnt in his car with his gun dats in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him dat ain’t on him. Free Ja.”

It is unclear whether Morant will be suspended again.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” put forth a dire outlook.

“There’s concern around the Grizzlies that [the NBA] is gonna come down hard on Ja Morant and that this gonna be potentially a serious suspension,” Charania said.

Morant admitted that his off-court issues may have been a distraction for the team.

Memphis was 51-31 and finished first in the Southwest Division. The Grizzlies were ousted from the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers.