Mercedes Moné makes All Elite Wrestling debut after time in Japan

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

It was long speculated that pro wrestling superstar Mercedes Moné would make her official All Elite Wrestling debut at the company’s Big Business special in Boston.

Sure enough, Moné appeared on AEW Dynamite: Big Business and entered the tunnel and down the ramp toward the ring to chants of “CEO.”

Moné competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom and was seen at AEW’s All In pay-per-view over the summer before she entered an AEW ring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With “CEO” emblazoned on her robe and in her hair, Moné delivered an emotional promo to the Boston crowd. She thanked the fans for sticking with her as she embarked on a new journey in her pro wrestling career away from WWE, where she was known as Sasha Banks.

“You wanna know why I’m here? (It’s) because I need to be here,” she said. “I want to be here. AEW is the only place where this revolution can be global. And we are going to make that happen.

PRO WRESTLING STAR YUTAKA YOSHIE DEAD AT 50 AFTER MATCH

“You see, I’ve been watching week upon week upon week, and everybody in that locker room — I can’t wait to tear it up with every single one of y’all.”

VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

Moné then set her sights on Willow Nightingale as her first potential opponent. Nightingale defeated Moné in her final match to become the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion in May 2023. Moné suffered an injury in the match and hasn’t competed since.

Fightful Select reported in December that Moné was expected to join AEW.

Moné appeared in WWE from 2012 to 2022 and had some memorable matches that took the women’s division to the next level. She and tag-team partner Naomi relinquished their tag-team titles after they walked out of a show. They were reportedly upset over their contracts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, Naomi started at Impact Wrestling and returned during WWE’s Royal Rumble.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.