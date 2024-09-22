Mercury Morris, Super Bowl champion and Dolphins great, dead at 77

Mercury Morris, the former Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers running back who won two Super Bowl championships, has died, his family said Sunday. He was 77.

Morris’ son, Troy-Jeffery, posted a statement on X about his father’s passing, asking for privacy as they deal with the passing of the former NFL great.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene ‘Mercury’ Morris, legendary Miami Dolphins running back and cherished member of the NFL family, at the age of 77,” the statement read. “Known for his electrifying speed and dynamic play, Mercury was a cornerstone of the Dolphins’ historic 1972 undefeated season and a two-time Super Bowl champion. His talent and passion left an indelible mark on the sport, and his three Pro Bowl selections only solidified his place among football’s greats.

“Beyond the field, Mercury was a devoted father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community. His presence extended far beyond football, as he touched the lives of many throughout his time in Miami.”

PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK DRAKE MAYE DRAWS IRE FROM FANS OVER AARON RODGERS ‘GOAT’ REMARK

The Dolphins selected Morris in the third round of the 1969 NFL Draft out of West Texas A&M. He emerged as a Pro Bowl caliber running back in the 1971 season and really broke out during the 1972 season when the Dolphins were undefeated and won the title.

In 1972, Morris led the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns, and he rushed for 1,000 yards for the first and only time in his career. He and Larry Csonka were the first running back duo to reach the 1,000-yard plateau in the same season.

He wrapped up his career with the Chargers in 1976.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morris is survived by his five children.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.