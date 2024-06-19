Mercury’s Sophie Cunningham dazzles ahead of game against Storm

Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham turned heads on Sunday night as she entered the Footprint Arena in an oversized Arizona Coyotes jersey before a game against the Seattle Storm.

The red sweater, heels and sunglasses were enough to cause a stir on X. She posted the look on her account on Monday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

VIEW THE POST ON X.

“I was not familiar with your game,” one comment read.

“LORD HAVE MERCY!” another added.

“fine & fine,” one more wrote.

CAITLIN CLARK HEADLINES MOST-WATCHED WNBA GAME IN MORE THAN 20 YEARS

Cunningham has been leaving her mark on the WNBA since she was the Mercury’s second-round pick of the 2019 draft. The Missouri native is averaging 7.6 points and 1.3 assists per game in 156 career games and is shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

In the 2021 and 2022 seasons, she shot at least 40% from 3-point range, adding another crucial element to the veteran team that features Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kaleah Copper.

Cunningham had five assists and two rebounds in Sunday’s win over the Storm.

She’s averaging 7.9 points per game so far this season.

Entering Tuesday, Phoenix was 7-7 and in the middle of the WNBA standings. The team was two games in back of the Storm in the win column.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mercury were 9-31 last season and 15-21 in 2022. The team made the WNBA Finals in 2021, but lost to the Chicago Sky.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.