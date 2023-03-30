Mets begin Opening Day on sour note, put new ace Justin Verlander on injured list

Opening Day is an unofficial holiday for all baseball fans, but it didn’t begin celebratory for the New York Mets.

Before the team even began the regular season, they placed Justin Verlander on the injured list.

The team called the 40-year-old’s injury a “low grade terces major” strain, aka, the armpit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Mets signed Verlander in the offseason on a two-year, $86 million deal after losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers.

The right-hander missed some time on the injured list last year on his way to a third Cy Young Award campaign, which was arguably the best of his career.

MLB OPENING DAY: THREE MAJOR RULE CHANGES FOR THE 2023 SEASON

With the World Series champion Houston Astros, Verlander led the majors with a 1.75 ERA, by far the lowest of his career. But what made it even more impressive was the fact that he missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery the year prior, where he made just one start before getting hurt.

Tylor Megill will take the future Hall of Famer’s place in the rotation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mets begin their season in Miami against the Marlins on Thursday at 4:10 p.m., where two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will take the bump. New York will oppose Sandy Alcantara, who won the award last year.