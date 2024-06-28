Mets booth pokes fun at Yankees announcer Michael Kay for ‘best booth’ quip

The Yankees and Mets are, of course, crosstown rivals, but now, their respective booths have taken parting shots at one another.

It started on Tuesday, when Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay wasn’t thrilled that an advertisement for the Mets booth ran on Kay’s own radio show dubbed themselves the “best booth in baseball.”

Kay took shots at ESPN New York upper management, saying it was “completely clueless” to run that ad on the show. Of course, Kay also defended his YES Network partners, saying he’d take them over anyone.

Well, as game two of the Subway Series was in a rain delay, that provided some time for the Mets announcers on SNY to poke some fun.

Play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen said he had met the Yankees’ new “very talented young [radio] broadcaster,” Emmanuel Berbari, who has split time with Justin Shackil on WFAN since John Sterling retired.

Analyst Ron Darling wasn’t going to pass on the opportunity.

“How does he feel about our show?” Darling, a former Met asked, reigniting the flames.

“Uhhh I don’t think he really had any opinion,” responded Cohen.

“I heard it was the best rain in Major League Baseball,” fellow former Met and analyst Keith Hernandez quipped – Kay had posted on X during the delay, joking that it was the “best rain” in baseball, poking fun at the mini-rivalry.

“I think it’s time to play some baseball,” Cohen shyly said, trying to extinguish it all.

“Had to go there,” responded Hernandez.

Cohen and Kay are longtime friends in the business, so perhaps this is all for fun. Kay even said he would squash any beef necessary.

The Mets swept the two-game set with a dominant 12-2 win on Wednesday, continuing their hot streak. Their 17-6 record in June is the best in the majors this month, while the Yankees have now lost nine of their last 12 after a scorching hot start.

