Mets’ Brandon Nimmo misses game after fainting, hitting head inside hotel bathroom

After waking up confused inside a hotel bathroom early Monday morning, outfielder Brandon Nimmo sat out the New York Mets’ game at Nationals Park later that evening.

Nimmo fainted in the room and hit his head as he fell to the floor.

First-year Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Nimmo cut his forehead but confirmed the outfielder avoided a concussion.

“He went through all the tests this morning,” Mendoza said. “Wanted to make sure we weren’t missing anything. Luckily, everything came back negative. So, I think we got lucky there.”

Nimmo recalled waking up shortly after 5 a.m. because he was not feeling well. At some point after he made his way to the bathroom, he cramped up and fainted.

When he came to and got up from the floor, he was bleeding from the head and wasn’t sure why. He called the Mets’ trainers, who went to his room to assist him.

Nimmo was then taken to a hospital, where he underwent testing. He arrived at the ballpark later Monday afternoon with a bandage on his forehead. He told reporters the bandage was a precaution.

“He’s got a pretty big cut,” Mendoza said.

Jeff McNeil replaced Nimmo in left field Monday. Nimmo returned to the Mets’ lineup Tuesday night and finished the game with two hits.

Nimmo is in his ninth season with the Mets. The 31-year-old is hitting .247 with 13 homers, a team-high 52 RBIs and an .824 OPS in 78 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

