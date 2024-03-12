Mets great Darryl Strawberry recovering after suffering heart attack

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Darryl Strawberry, a former New York Mets star who won multiple World Series titles during his career, revealed Monday he is recovering from a heart attack.

Strawberry posted a photo on Instagram of himself in the hospital surrounded by his family.

“Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack,” he wrote in the social media post. “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well.

“So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!! Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus Name!”

He turned 62 on Tuesday.

The Mets selected Strawberry with the No. 1 overall pick of the 1980 draft, and he was called up to the big leagues for the 1980 season. He was named National League Rookie of the Year in his first season and was an All-Star eight times after that.

Strawberry suffered from health issues and drug problems over the course of his life. He underwent chemotherapy for colon cancer in 1998 and needed a tumor removed near his kidney in 2000.

He played 17 seasons in the majors from 1983 to 1999. He spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees after his eight years with the Mets was finished.

